$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will report $2.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 978,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,311. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after buying an additional 150,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 277.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,880,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

