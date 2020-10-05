$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. AON reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $10.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 30.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of AON by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,290,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,493 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 21.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $167,370,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $168,407,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.51. 905,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.78. AON has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.62 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.