$158.75 Million in Sales Expected for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will report $158.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.73 million and the lowest is $156.77 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $159.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $651.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $644.64 million to $659.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $699.29 million, with estimates ranging from $675.95 million to $722.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 39,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,150,771 shares of company stock worth $99,600,254. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. 197,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

