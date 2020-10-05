$1.88 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $2.11. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.20. 47,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,179,357. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

