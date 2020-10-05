$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.77. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Synaptics stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,971. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, Director Keith Geeslin sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $142,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $1,027,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 440.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 34.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 155,107 shares in the last quarter.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.