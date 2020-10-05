$1.68 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.82. MarketAxess posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.63.

Shares of MKTX traded up $8.39 on Wednesday, reaching $490.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,604. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.45.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 911,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,388,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.