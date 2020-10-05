$1.66 EPS Expected for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. PS Business Parks posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in PS Business Parks by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.45. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,915. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Read More: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.