$1.55 EPS Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.66. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year earnings of $6.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,798,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,675,000 after purchasing an additional 424,601 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,846,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,557,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,493,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,712,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $167.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

