$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $811,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at $46,261,988.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total transaction of $917,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.