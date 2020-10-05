-$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,320%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 168,721 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 59,216 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXM stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,967. The firm has a market cap of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

