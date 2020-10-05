$1.13 EPS Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Deere & Company reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.98.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 54,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $11,490,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 115.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.68. 45,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,881. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $226.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

