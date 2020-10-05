$1.11 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. 39,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 219,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

