$1.10 EPS Expected for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on V. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $202.40. The company had a trading volume of 147,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

