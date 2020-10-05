$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $986.00 million. Spectrum Brands posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $311,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 197,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

