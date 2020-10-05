$0.80 EPS Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.93. HomeStreet posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.07.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,258 shares of company stock worth $770,681. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 589.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 40.1% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,281 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $1,309,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

