$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.97.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $1,375,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,274 shares of company stock valued at $61,901,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 542.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 689,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,131,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.31. 35,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,931. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

