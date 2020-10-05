-$0.64 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.25). Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 132.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

VAC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,779. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

