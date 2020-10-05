$0.61 EPS Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.81. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.51. 20,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $567,673,000 after acquiring an additional 548,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

