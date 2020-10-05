-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.39). ChemoCentryx posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of CCXI traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.00. 37,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,062. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,746,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 852,081 shares of company stock valued at $47,924,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,946,000 after purchasing an additional 919,214 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 173.6% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 409,800 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

