-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Vertex Energy posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.56 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.07. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of Vertex Energy worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

