-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.02). ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:CHX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,953. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,125,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

