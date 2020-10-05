$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.44. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 20,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $809,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,368 shares of company stock worth $43,619,041. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.