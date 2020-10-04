Zippie Market Capitalization Reaches $106,837.89 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Zippie has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $106,837.89 and approximately $2,309.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zippie token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zippie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00274015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.01533781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00168680 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.