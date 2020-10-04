ZINC Price Down 24.6% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. ZINC has a total market cap of $199,730.71 and $63.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.11 or 0.05334176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

