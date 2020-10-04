ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 53.1% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $3.14 million and $49,123.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00271224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.01526921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00168466 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,146 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.