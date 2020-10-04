ZEON Network Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit and IDEX. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

