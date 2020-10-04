Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $200,276.59

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $200,276.59 and $40.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.01528382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168163 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

