Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Buy

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:MCB opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. Metropolitan Bank has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $249.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

