Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.86.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.81. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.47 million, a P/E ratio of 567.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 288.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

