Zacks Investment Research Lowers Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Willdan Group stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Willdan Group by 131.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,934 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,367 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 74,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

