Zacks Investment Research Lowers Leju (NYSE:LEJU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Leju from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of LEJU opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.56. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Leju will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Leju worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

