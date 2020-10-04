Zacks Investment Research Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.10.

NYSE FND opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $77.12.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $818,003.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,198.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,871,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167,948 shares of company stock valued at $416,398,088. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

