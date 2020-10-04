Zacks Investment Research Lowers EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ESLOY stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.84.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

