Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.09 million, a PE ratio of -352.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $569,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 243.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,187 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 169.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 883.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 128,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

