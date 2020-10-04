Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

Cars.com stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 4,239.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cars.com by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.