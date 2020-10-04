Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48. BRF has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,126,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 49,069 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 260.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 362,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 117.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.