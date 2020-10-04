Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.42.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $93,059.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,845.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $343,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $719,104.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,063 shares of company stock worth $3,618,100 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

