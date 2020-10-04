Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Morphic will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $90,314.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,700.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel William Devaul sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $56,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,334.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $349,561. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 401,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 164.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morphic by 421.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

