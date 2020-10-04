Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:ING opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 164.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $8,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7,692.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,117,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ING Groep by 21.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,501,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 974,363 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.