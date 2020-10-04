Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.04.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.94 million, a P/E ratio of 333.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $159,965.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $242,236.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,514 over the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

