Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ESSA Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ESSA Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.41. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 945.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 43.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

