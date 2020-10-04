Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Endurance International Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $805.02 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,575,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 771,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 638,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Endurance International Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,128,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 440,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,623,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 359,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

