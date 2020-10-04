Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DENSO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 1.08.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. DENSO CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that DENSO CORP/ADR will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

