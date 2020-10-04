Zacks Investment Research Downgrades argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of argenx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.76.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that argenx will post -11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

