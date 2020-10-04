Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,523. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.