Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,267,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

