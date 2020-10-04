Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($5.96).

PYPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PYPD stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,574. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (PYPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.