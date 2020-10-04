Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. Mogo Finance Technology reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 million.

MOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.05.

MOGO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 95,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,136. Mogo Finance Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

