Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ellington Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Ellington Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ellington Financial.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 43.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

EFC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 163,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 57.68 and a quick ratio of 57.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $542.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.06. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 720,798 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

