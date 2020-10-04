Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.22. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,661,000 after buying an additional 85,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,932,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,639,000 after buying an additional 49,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 812,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.